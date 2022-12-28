Memory Gardens - Logo Fundraiser - Memorials for Ukrainian forces casualties Demo - Memorials for Ukrainian forces casualties

Memory Gardens is proud to announce the launch of an ambitious fundraising campaign to create a memorial gallery to honor the heroes of the Ukrainian forces.

Memory Gardens started with a memorial I wanted to build for my grandfather. It would be an honor to help others memorize their loved ones” — Ben Peeri, Founder & CEO of Memory Gardens.

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ongoing Ukrainian war has had a devastating impact on the country and its people. Over 100,000 casualties have been reported, including approximately 40,000 civilians and 60,000 Ukrainian forces. This means that more than 500,000 households have been left grieving the loss of a loved one.At Memory Gardens , we understand the importance of honoring and preserving the memories of those we have lost. We are launching a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe to create a three-dimensional memorial gallery to honor the brave Ukrainian forces and civilians who have sacrificed their lives in this conflict.Memory Gardens goal is to raise $200,000 to develop and provide a free memorial for each fallen Ukrainian fighter. This memorial will serve as a tribute to their bravery and the sacrifices they made for the cause of freedom. It will also provide a place of solace and reflection for those grieving the loss of a loved one. If we exceed our initial goal of $200,000 and reach $350,000, we will be able to go even further and build additional memorials to honor the brave civilians of Ukraine.In addition to building a physical memorial, we also believe in the power of sharing and safeguarding memories for future generations. That's why we offer a unique solution that allows consumers to create a beautiful, interactive memorial for their loved ones. Our technology provides a range of features to help honor their stories, such as sharing photos and videos and creating a timeline of life events. By providing resources and support, we aim to empower everyone, regardless of their background or circumstances, to share and safeguard their memories for future generations.Every contribution, no matter how small, can make a difference in supporting those in need. Please consider donating to this vital cause. Your support will help to build a lasting tribute to the memory of the Ukrainian forces and the sacrifices they made for the cause of freedom. Together, we can honor the victims of this long-running conflict and ensure that their legacy lives on.

