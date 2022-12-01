Memory Gardens Partners with Plover Animation to develop metaverse memorial spaces
Securing and experiencing the memories of loved ones who passed away for generations to come
Memory Gardens partnership with Plover Animation will expand our gallery offering, bringing new interactive memorials where we can respect and honor those who passed away.”MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mckinney, Texas, December 1, 2022, Memory Gardens announced a partnership with Plover Animation.
— Ben Peeri, Founder & CEO of Memory Gardens.
Plover Animation will design and develop 3D (metaverse) memorials galleries for people and pets. Powered by the Memory Gardens platform, these new memorials will provide multi-generational monuments, ensuring the memories of loved ones are never lost.
Memories are too precious to lose. We take pictures and videos of memorable moments like family BBQs and weddings because they are essential, one-of-a-kind experiences that we want to keep for the rest of our life. Memories are among the unique data in the world because memories are irreplaceable. These most precious moments deserve to be protected so we can re-experience them.
“Most people would like to know they are leaving a legacy or memory of their life and deeds before passing away. But how can you ensure that the content you produced during your lifetime will outlast your life ?” says Ben Peeri, Founder & CEO of Memory Gardens.
Memory Gardens is a memory preservation platform that secures memories in a time capsule that outlasts its creator. Preservation has been guaranteed by utilizing decentralized and blockchain-powered storage for centuries. Ensuring every person can build a long-lasting monument that will cement their legacy and memories for generations. Memory Gardens platform is a web 2.5 solution, bringing blockchain's power in a simple and frictionless way to web2 consumers, providing an easy and no-brainer immersive 3D (metaverse) experience. Consumers can create their 3D galleries in less than 2 minutes. Founded by a 12 years blockchain veteran with over 20 years of solution architecture for fortune 500`s. Such as DTCC, KPMG, and JP Morgan Chase.
Each person's life story is unique; thus, each has its unique way of a different look and feel for their galleries. A wide selection of memorial galleries allows our consumers to elevate the story in the most optimized way.
Memory Gardens have opened the platform to external creators to provide a variety of memorial galleries.
The partnership with Plover Animation comes amid the company achieving several key milestones. Plover Animation is the first external creator to publish a gallery on the platform.
