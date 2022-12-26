Inc & Co Launches Website Showcasing Brands

Inc & Co, the Manchester-founded business group launches a new website showcasing its brand such as Maker&Son and also giving insight into its operations.

After several months of planning and collaboration with its group brands, the team at Inc & Co today announced the launch of its new website.

Designed to showcase the brands within the group, such as newly acquired Maker&Son and others such as King Street Grooming and incspaces the new website is vibrant and interactive with new ways to explore the group's diverse portfolio of brands

Jack Mason, Group CEO said; “The team at Inc & Co have been working tremendously hard for the past few months on a newly designed website which puts our brands front and centre. With big bold videos and images, it’s even easier to get a true feel for each brand.”

The website, which is now live, also showcases roles within Inc & Co and the careers section makes it even easier to see new positions across the U.K with filtering by brand or location and company benefits and perks, through the companies Club 100 benefits scheme.

Technical Director of Inc & Co, Dave Antrobus said; “Our new website has been built from the ground up, with a superfast architecture and rigorously tested to conform to accessibility standards, I’m proud of the teams focus on ensuring the website is accessible to as many people as possible.”

The group's goal with the new site was to give visitors a fresh and honest look into the company's structure and its history as well as highlight the multiple brands through their dedicated pages, providing users with detailed information into how each of them operates and what they offer.

Inc & Co is a Manchester-founded business group which specialises in acquiring successful businesses, and those on the brink of administration or liquidation with the goal of turning them around, saving as many jobs as possible and making them profitable again.

The website can be viewed at incandco.com or read more about the CEO at www.jack-mason.co.uk, Dave Antrobus: https://daveantrobus.com

About Inc & Co

Inc & Co is a Manchester-founded business group with brands across retail, property, digital, food & beverage and logistics. The group has teams worldwide, including the UK, Ireland, the USA, Australia, Asia and New Zealand and is headed up by Group CEO, Jack Mason. The group specialises in acquiring successful businesses, and those on the brink of administration or liquidation with the goal of turning them around, saving as many jobs as possible and making them profitable again. Recent acquisitions include Baldwins Travel in 2021 and luxury furniture brand, Maker&Son in 2022.

Media Contact

Inc & Co

Jack Mason

0161 532 4050

United Kingdom