YHSGR held its 2022 BEST OF THE BEST Awards Banquet on, December 16, 2022, at the Turnip Rose in Costa Mesa, California

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top real estate brokerage, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, held its 2022 BEST OF THE BEST Awards Banquet on Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Turnip Rose in Costa Mesa, Orange County, California. The event was graced by special guests, the President of the San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce, Joanna Jimenez, the Immediate Past President, Alexis Salamanca, and the Executive Director Sandy Rosco, who were speaking at the event to encourage and congratulate each award recipient.

At the event, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Associates, staff team members, sales team members, each department leader were recognized for contributing to massive success in 2022. In a memorable night of awards, many YHSRG associates and VIP guests were recognized in different categories, including the Friends of YHSGR awards and the Special Recognition award. Moreover, associates that produce the highest sales were recognized with top producers’ categories, which include: the Million Dollar Club Award, Multi-Million Dollars Club Award, Victor's Club Award, Master's Club Award, and the President's Club Award.

Speaking on occasion, the managing broker of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Lori Hintz, said, "It fills me with great pride to see how far our associates have grown in a short period. Our company was built on the vision to create human capital that embodies the best customer service possible and believes in their limitless potential."

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Office Manager, Ivan Rayas, who was the Master of Ceremony of the 2022 Best Of The Best Awards Banquet noted that, “We are proud to be one of the fastest-growing real estate companies nationwide. If you're looking to buy or sell a home, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is there for you every step of the way. You can count on knowledgeable agents with PERFORMANCE GUARANTEES that are ready to handle every situation, giving you the peace of mind that you made the perfect choice in a Real Estate Agent and Company!”

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with a vision to be The Best Place To Work, The Best Place to Buy Real Estate, and The Best Place To Sell Real Estate. “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and their agents know when you put others first, you will never be second!” said Your Home Sold Guaranteed General Manager, Anita Witecki.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Sales Manager, Hazel Tubayan added “It Is Our Mission, To Positively Impact The Lives of People, Through Second Mile Service, Innovative Systems, and Charitable Giving.”

In the last 12 months, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has generated over $1 Billion in real estate deals for its associates and this evening is a celebration of that rare accomplishment. To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty home selling system, real estate agents are encouraged to download the special report online at www.TopAgentsFreedom.com

2022 Best of The Best Award Banquet Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty 2022 Annual Celebration

