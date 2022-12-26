Emergency Fire Watch in Montgomery Alabama: USPA Stands Ready through the Holidays to Keep Buildings Open

Fire Watch Service Miami Beach

USPA Nationwide Security deployed 50 Fire Watch Guards to Alabama as Alabama is experiencing downed fire suppression systems as a result of the deep freeze

USPA Stands Ready through the Holidays to Keep Buildings Open with Emergency Fire Watch Services in Montgomery Alabama” — Daniel Manning, CEO

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, USA, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USPA Nationwide Security deployed 50 Fire Watch Guards to Alabama as multiple areas in west and central Alabama are experiencing downed fire suppression systems as a result of the deep freeze.

USPA has deployed 50 emergency fire watch guards to the Montgomery Alabama area this week as the deep freeze has buildings without fire suppression systems.

“We spent our Christmas Eve as well as all day yesterday, dispatching emergency fire guards in the South, particularly in Alabama,” explained Dan Manning, the firm’s CEO.

It was reported that busted pipes, and frozen pipes, the water levels at Marbury Water System have been low. According to officials, the system's emergency water connections, which provide water to citizens, were also running low. The system warned that their water tanks might be completely empty by Tuesday, resulting in no water being provided to customers until then.

The Alabama county of Autauga is located in the southern part of the state. It is near the state capital of Montgomery. It was established in 1818. In addition to its political importance, the county has also played a major role in the aboriginal history of the state. Another manufacturing development in the county was the Planters' Factory. Other industries include cotton production, brewing, and printing. There are many wells and creeks that supply water for the county. “If the water system goes down in Autauga, that has rippling effects in the surrounding areas”, continued Manning.

Montgomery, Alabama Firewatch services are provided by USPA Nationwide Security 24 hours a day. Having been a member of the National Fire Prevention Association for many years, USPA’s CEO ensures that their fire guards are both licensed and insured, as well as fire marshal approved in all 50 states. Providing highly rated fire watch guards is not just a slogan; read their reviews to learn why people choose USPA to protect their investments.

