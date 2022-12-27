Rhodesian Ridgeback Puppies in Texas Need Homes
A large litter of Rhodesian Ridgeback Puppies are looking for a home this Holiday Season. A Top Rhodesian Ridgeback Breeder in Texas is seeking assistance.
Rhodesian Ridgeback Puppies in Texas Need Homes”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhodesian Ridgebacks are one of the most sought-after breeds in the United States. Despite their typically larger litters of between 8-14 puppies, there is a high demand and low supply of the breed available at any given time. In fact, most Rhodesian Ridgeback Breeders take deposits on their dogs long before the puppies are even born and in some cases multiple years/litters ahead of time. This year a Top Rhodesian Ridgeback Breeder is seeking assistance with placing Rhodesian Ridgeback Puppies in Texas. Due to a downturn in the economy, many of the puppy owners relinquished their puppies right before pickup leaving this Central Texas Breeder with some puppies who are looking for homes around the December 2022 and January 2023 holiday season. The Rhodesian Ridgebacks of Texas breeder is located in Fredericksburg Texas and is noted for taller, darker Wheaton red, muscular, lean Rhodesians with easygoing laid back personalities. The Rhodesian Ridgeback puppies can be adopted now as they are over 8 weeks old and are legally ready to go home. The Rhodesian Ridgeback puppies have veterinarian checkups, vaccinations, and deworming treatments that are all up to date. There are Male Rhodesian Ridgeback Puppies in Texas and Female Rhodesian Ridgeback Puppies in Texas available and all come with full pedigree AKC registration. The Rhodesian Ridgebacks of Texas place most of their Rhodesian Ridgeback Puppies in Dallas Texas, Austin Texas, Houston Texas, San Antonio Texas, Fort Worth Texas, Waco Texas, El Paseo Texas, Corpus Christe Texas, Arrington Texas, Lubbock Texas, Bastrop Texas, The Woodlands Texas, and all of Central, North, West, and East Texas.
The Rhodesian Ridgebacks are very tolerant dogs and loving companions. The Rhodesian Ridgebacks are outgoing social dogs, that enjoy the company of other dogs, animals, people, kids, and neighbors. The Rhodesian Ridgeback is best known for its Ridge from which they derive its name the "ridgeback". The Rhodesian Ridgeback was called upon to hunt wildlife in Africa and especially lions. This is where they got their other name the "African lion dog". Many believe that Rhodesian Ridgebacks actually killed lions which are incorrect. The Ridgeback was used to track and hold down the lions until hunters could arrive to finish the job. This has led some to believe that the Rhodesian Ridgeback is an aggressive and fierce dog. This could not be further from the truth as the Rhodesian Ridgebacks are typically laid-back, gentle giants that are as happy to sit on the couch with you and watch tv as to go on a safari hunt. The Rhodesian Ridgeback is also one of the smartest breeds of hound dogs and also one of the easiest to train. They enjoy the benefits of having overall good health, easy births, high litter counts, and live typically to 12-14 years depending on the size and how they are cared for. Rhodesian Ridgebacks are great family dogs and do well with children.
They are also noted as discerning and astute guard dogs. The breed seems to be able to determine threats from nonthreat and acts accordingly. Many Rhodesian ridgebacks and mixes are used by law enforcement and special forces as service dogs. Rhodesian Ridgeback Puppies Typically cost between $3850-$6000 depending on the breeders' reputation, contractual agreements, health guarantees, rehome assistance, adoption fees, registration and licensing, vaccinations, deworming, and the attributes of the Rhodesian ridgeback ( color, size, weight, personality, etc).
