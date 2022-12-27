Quantum Up This Winter: TCS launches free quantum education program for students using Microsoft Azure Quantum

Qubit by Qubit student brainstorming on a whiteboard.

This free, multi-weekend program is designed for high school and university students.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Qubit by Qubit (QxQ), the world’s largest quantum education initiative for early learners, and Microsoft Azure Quantum announced a new collaboration: Quantum Winter School. Offered virtually and free to participants, the Winter School will reach 400+ participants globally and is accepting applications here.

With the increasing and persistent need for quantum-informed talent, this program is the beginning of an ongoing relationship to cultivate and support a strong pipeline of students pursuing quantum-related careers. McKinsey & Company predicts these technologies could amass nearly $700 billion in value. The same study finds there is only one qualified candidate per three available positions. To ensure a more equitable and inclusive future, it is critical we address this talent gap now with robust introductory programming serving a diverse student population.

The Quantum Winter School will take place the weekends of February 4-5 and February 11-12, 2023, from 12-4pm ET daily. Over the two weekends, students will be introduced to the exciting field of quantum computing, including learning fundamental quantum mechanics, coding in Microsoft’s quantum computing language Q#, constructing quantum circuits, and more. Utilizing Azure Quantum’s rich development environment, participants will have free virtual access to a wide array of simulators and quantum hardware systems. Azure Quantum brings together the most innovative quantum computing solutions into a single cloud service allowing users to write code and run it on the quantum hardware of their choice. New users can also receive $500 in free credit.

“Our passion for fostering diversity and inclusion is deeply aligned with The Coding School’s charter for serving underrepresented student communities worldwide, which helps develop a diverse workforce across the entire quantum computing domain. Using the Azure Quantum platform, students at the Qubit by Qubit Quantum Winter School will be able to start their hands-on education experiences with quantum computing today," said Matt Zanner, Principal Program Manager, Azure Quantum Outreach.

The Winter School aims to encourage students to explore academic and career pathways in the field. The program is designed for students in high school and 2-year or 4-year academic institutions; basic computer science knowledge is recommended for participants.

“The Coding School’s mission has always been to empower the next generation of emerging technology leaders, and Microsoft is a fantastic partner in our efforts with their available technologies and shared commitment to making quantum computing more accessible to the next generation,” said Kiera Peltz, Executive Director of Qubit by Qubit and Founder of The Coding School.

Students interested in this program should register here: www.qubitbyqubit.org/winter-school

For more information about The Coding School’s Qubit by Qubit program, visit: www.qubitbyqubit.org.

###

About The Coding School: The Coding School (TCS) is a 501(c)(3) tech education nonprofit dedicated to empowering the next generation through computer science education. Founded in 2014, TCS has become a global leader in emerging technology education, teaching over 40,000 students and educators in 125 countries with over 50% of students from traditionally underrepresented backgrounds. TCS’ flagship program Qubit by Qubit offers a wide-range of first-of-its-kind programming; from classroom workshops to a full-year high school course, Qubit by Qubit has introduced 15,000 students to quantum computing since 2020. Regarded as an international quantum education expert, Qubit by Qubit is partnered with a number of leading academic institutions, companies, and organizations, including IBM Quantum, Google Quantum AI, and the White House’s National Q-12 Education Partnership. To learn more about our organization and programs, visit: www.the-cs.org.