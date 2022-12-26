Social Responsibility Projects from EMU Foreign Languages and English Preparatory School

Within the scope of the Eastern Mediterranean University, Foreign Languages and English Preparatory School (EMU-FLEPS) “Social Responsibility Projects” organized by Team Leader and Senior Instructor Mehşen Ercanlar and with the guidance of instructors Şenay Artürk, Riham El Bodon and Sara Balakrishan, “I LOVE BOOKS” project was carried out in Famagusta and Nicosia with EMU FLEPS students. In Nicosia event, “I LOVE BOOKS” Social Responsibility Project coordinator and students visited Işık and Rüstem Bookstores and had the opportunity of taking a journey into the world of books. During the visit, it was once again emphasized that reading books is the way that leads individuals and societies to enlightenment, develops people, increases their culture and capacity, and improves the level of education. On the second event which was held in Famagusta, “I LOVE BOOKS” Social Responsibility Project coordinator and students visited EMU Özay Oral Library where they observed the library and the right collections of books it offers to the students. With an event like this, the students participating the project had the opportunity to underline the importance of reading books and its role on having a bright future.

Turkish Cypriot Culture Project

A second project titled “TURKISH CYPRIOT CULTURE PROJECT” once again organized by EMU FLEPS “Social Responsibility Projects” Team Leader and Senior Instructor Mehşen Ercanlar and guided by instructors Refika İlkan Özer, Arzu Cevher Onbaşı and Mohamed Sayed Ahmed was carried out in Famagusta, Nicosia and Karpaz region with EMU FLEPS students. In the Nicosia event, “TURKISH CYPRIOT CULTURE PROJECT” coordinator and students visited Arabahmet Mosque, Derviş Paşa Mansion, Selimiye Mosque and Büyük Han (Great Inn). Students found the chance to closely observe, receive information and take photos of such special and historical places which reflects the culture and life of Turkish Cypriot community. Students also had the opportunity to meet with Turkish Cypriot locals during the visit.

Within the scope of a second event, the project coordinator and students visited Salamis Ruins. Then, continued their trip with a visit to Boğaztepe region. The tour ended with a visit to Turnalar village where the project coordinator and participating students tasted Turkish Cypriot food in a local restaurant. Once again, students observed the culture, took photos and met with the local members of the society. At the end of the event, students stated that they are content to get to know the Turkish Cypriot Culture.

Rainbow Environment Project

“RAINBOW ENVIRONMENT PROJECT”, another EMU FLEPS “Social Responsibility Project” organized by Team Leader and Senior Instructor Mehşen Ercanlar with the guidance of instructors Eylem Akim, Filiz Özkaya Kavaz, Heves Sorguç and Osman Deviren, was held with the participation of EMU FLEPS students. Within the scope of the “RAINBOW ENVIRONMENT PROJECT”, project coordinator and students carried out a hiking event in Büyükkonuk region. Observing the wooden houses and the picnic site in Büyükkonuk, participants of the project also visited the village square and observed the historic houses of the village. Expressing that they had great joy during the project, students noted that being sensitive to the environment plays an important role in the future of our world and that they will raise awareness of the people around them.

A second and meaningful event within the framework of “RAINBOW ENVIRONMENT PROJECT” took place in Bedis Picnic Site where students and project coordinators cleaned the Bedis Picnis Site and Bedis Beach area. Stating that they enjoyed the activity a lot, the students said they will be much more sensitive to the environment in the next part of their lives and that they will raise awareness of the people around them. After students and teachers completed the cleaning activity, they had the opportunity to visit and explore the region, and stated that life is much more beautiful in a clean and well-kept environment.