redtag.ca's Boxing Week Savings are on!

Canadians can save big on their dream vacation with this exclusive offer

TORONTO, Dec. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - The holidays just got a bit sweeter for those always looking for the next adventure or simply to relax on a beach. There's no better time to book a trip for Canadians wanting to go on a much-needed vacation in 2023 because redtag.ca is having a huge Boxing Week sale with exclusive savings.

Until December 31st, travellers can book their next trip through redtag.ca and take advantage of savings of up to 65% off on vacation packages to the hottest destinations like Mexico, Cuba, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. Plus, redtag.ca has partnered with the best tour operators, destinations, hotels, and resorts to offer travellers $125 off on select products with an exclusive promo code.

The promo code is applicable on WestJet Vacations pre-packaged vacation bookings and all-inclusive luxury resorts like Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Ziva, and Hilton All-Inclusive. It also applies to vacation packages to Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana, Universal Orlando Resort Hotels stays, and bookings to the trendiest destination of the year - Los Cabos.

As Canada's premier one-stop shop for travel, redtag.ca is connecting travellers to their dream getaways, from exciting all-inclusive escapes and breathtaking cruises to flights and hotels in destinations around the world.

Visit www.redtag.ca to get your exclusive promo code and book your next vacation.

About redtag.ca 

redtag.ca is one of Canada's leading full-service travel companies designed to connect travellers to their dream getaways through the power of innovation and technology. They specialize in customized trips worldwide while finding the best deals on vacation packages, flights, cruises, hotels, car rentals, and more. redtag.ca is fully owned and operated by H.I.S.-Red Label Vacations Inc. For more information, please visit www.redtag.ca

