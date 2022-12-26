WEIBU Information Inc is an EMS and ODM company based in China. They provide all-in-one PCs, mini PCs, motherboards, and computer ODM and electronics manufacturing services for computer brands like acer.

WEIBU Information Inc was founded in 2001 and is now a leading EMS and ODM company in the global market. Their product line includes eight fields, such as digital electronics, home PCs, retail and finance, and industrial controls. Some of their key offerings are all-in-one PCS, mini PCs, computer ODM, and electronics manufacturing services.

Leading EMS & Computer ODM Company

WEIBU Information Inc is a key provider in a market that is estimated to reach $1 Trillion USD by 2027. This would be an 8.5% growth from 2020-2027. The demand for electronic products is continuing to trend upward, along with a desire for new features and updated technology.

WEIBU Information Inc is an experienced computer ODM and electronics manufacturer and has partnered with large brands to create innovations in technology. As purchases of all-in-one PCs, mini PCs, and electronics continue to trend upward, the assistance of manufacturers like WEIBU Information Inc will be needed to meet the surges in demand.

Intel Solution Provider

One of WEIBU’s clients is Intel, a globally recognized IT brand. WEIBU provides Intel with a state-of-the-art self-service terminal for the Hospitality market. With a market shift towards a more independent hotel experience and smarter technology in hospitality, WEIBU has provided a crucial component that aids this shift.

In collaboration with Intel’s processors, these terminals allow for customer information to be collected with ID cards and facial recognition data so that hotel clients can check in and out of their rooms on their own without the need for a front desk attendant. The provided technology keeps the process secure while adding convenience for hospitality clients.

Conclusion

WEIBU Information Inc is a valued partner and global provider in the technology industry. As the EMS and ODM market is projected to experience large amounts of growth in the next five years, it is imperative for large IT companies to have the partnership of experienced providers like WEIBU Information Inc.

Media Contact

Weibu Information Inc

Julee

China