Pierre Zarokian is the Marketer and Freelancer of the Month at Outgrow

Pierre Zarokian has been featured on Outgrow.co as the marketer and freelancer of the month for his outstanding achievements as a top freelancer on Upwork.

I was able to become a top freelancer by offering quality services & getting many reviews in the niches in which I provide services. Reviews are very important, so I always do my best to get 5-stars.” — Pierre Zarokian

GLENDALE, CA, USA, December 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- 20-year digital marketing and SEO veteran Pierre Zarokian was recently selected as the top marketer and freelancer of the month by the web content building company Outgrow.co. Outgrow also featured him on a 30-minute podcast which people can view at: https://get.outgrow.co/freelancer-of-the-month-pierre-zarokian/ In the podcast, Pierre Zarokian discussed his early success with his SEO company Submit Express and gave tips on SEO, reputation management, Wikipedia page creation, and how to become a top freelancer on sites like Upwork.Zarokian most recently achieved Top Rated Plus status on the freelancer website Upwork. Top Rated Plus workers are freelancers who have accumulated high earnings while consistently garnering high ratings from clients, following Upwork’s Terms of Service, and performing dependably for large contracts.Zarokian states: “I was able to become a top freelancer by offering top quality services and getting many reviews in the niches in which I provide services. Reviews are very important, so I always do my best to get 5-star reviews.” In the podcast, listeners will also hear Zarokian provide useful tips for new freelancers.One of the secrets of Zarokian’s success on Upwork has been to find a few niches. For him, these niches are Online Reputation Management (ORM) and Wikipedia Page Creation Services. Zarokian provides several tips for online reputation management and qualification guidelines for Wikipedia page creation in the podcast.Zarokian ends the podcast by discussing how hiring marketing freelancers is becoming more popular among companies due to the flexibility and the shortage of good marketing professionals willing to take in-house jobs at satisfactory rates.ABOUT OUTGROWOutgrow.co is the world’s first all-in-one interactive content builder. Using their no-code builder one can easily create interactive marketing content like Contests, Giveaways, Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, Calculators, Recommendations, Assessments and Chatbots. Their Marketer of the Month Podcast is streamed across 7 platforms including Apple, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.ABOUT PIERRE ZAROKIAN:Pierre Zarokian is CEO of Submit Express and Reputation Stars Submit Express is a digital marketing company that provides search engine optimization, search engine marketing, and link building services. It has been named one of the fastest-growing companies in America by the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 lists.Reputation Stars is a reputation management firm that helps clients protect their online reputations by removing or suppressing negative online reviews and information on news sites, blogs, and arrest sites.

Brand Awareness Using the Best SEO Tactics and the Ideal Wikipedia Strategy With Pierre Zarokian