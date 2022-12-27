Braeden Lichti, CEO of BWL Investments, to launch NorthStrive Companies, Inc.
Braeden Lichti's NorthStrive aims to provide capital and services to biotech companies that are developing preventive solutions in aesthetic medicine.
By supporting the next generation of innovators and leaders, we expect to be a part of the next generation of companies that will transform these sectors.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BWL Investments CEO Braeden Lichti is poised to extend the Canadian investment firm’s reach with the founding of NorthStrive Companies, Inc., the company’s U.S. arm. Based in Newport Beach, California, NorthStrive aims to provide capital and strategic advisory services to emerging companies in biotechnology that are developing preventive solutions and treatments in physician-dispensed aesthetic medicine and other areas of unmet need.
— Braeden Lichti
“We believe these are some of the largest addressable markets in the global economy,” Braeden Lichti observes. “By supporting the next generation of innovators and leaders, we expect to be a part of the next generation of companies that will transform these sectors."
NorthStrive’s guiding directive is supporting the growth and development of companies that will be considered disruptors and innovators in their categories. The primary focus will be early-stage biotech companies and physician-dispensed aesthetic medicine companies with thoughtful distribution plans, unique qualities that give them a competitive advantage, and ingenious ideas for products that address unmet needs.
"The medical aesthetics industry is ripe for disruption from innovative technologies. Many conditions still do not have efficacious solutions or valid treatments. As more and more doctors move toward the aesthetic market and a sophisticated, aging consumer population that strives for well-being both on the inside and out, medical aesthetics will be a market primed for continued growth.”
Braeden Lichti founded Vancouver-based BWL Investments in 2016. He also serves as the co-founder of ELEVAI Labs, Inc., a medical aesthetic biotechnology company developing cutting-edge regenerative skincare applications.
At NorthStrive, Lichti intends to finance, support, and launch numerous competitive and innovative companies over the coming years. He believes the innovations his firm can finance and help build will have a great impact on the lives of patients, and his firm intends to provide the catalyst for these products’ development.
About NorthStrive Companies, Inc.
NorthStrive is a venture-building investment firm creating economic value through the growth and responsible development of companies in the biotechnology and medical aesthetic sectors. As an investor, NorthStrive works with founders and management to strategically grow businesses and implement operational improvements, resulting in value creation for investors.
Peter Black
NorthStrive Companies, Inc
+1 949-245-9568
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn