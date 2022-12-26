Silver Alert - Maria Saenz De Smith ACTIVATED

Phoenix PD is looking for Maria Saenz De Smith, 62-years-old, 5' 02", 148 lbs., with brown hair, and brown eyes. She was wearing red sweatpants, a white shirt, a navy blue jacket, and white tennis shoes. She was last seen on foot in the area of North 17th Avenue and West Cheryl Drive. Maria has a medical condition that may cause her to become lost and confused. Please contact Phoenix PD with any information.