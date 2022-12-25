St. Albans / VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2007400
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 12/25/2022 at approximately 1019 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fletcher, VT
VIOLATION: Violations of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Alex Seagroves
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/25/2022 at approximately 1019 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a residence in Fletcher for a disturbance. Upon arrival, it was determined Seagroves was actively violating court ordered conditions of release. Seagroves was taken into custody and ultimately lodged at Northwest Regional Correctional Facility for conditions of release violations.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/27/22 @ 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: Attached