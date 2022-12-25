St. Albans / VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2007400

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 12/25/2022 at approximately 1019 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fletcher, VT

VIOLATION: Violations of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Alex Seagroves

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/25/2022 at approximately 1019 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a residence in Fletcher for a disturbance. Upon arrival, it was determined Seagroves was actively violating court ordered conditions of release. Seagroves was taken into custody and ultimately lodged at Northwest Regional Correctional Facility for conditions of release violations.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/27/22 @ 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: Attached