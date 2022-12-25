Submit Release
St. Albans / VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  22A2007400

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Jordan Peterson                           

STATION:  St. Albans                     

CONTACT#:  802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:  12/25/2022 at approximately 1019 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fletcher, VT

VIOLATION:  Violations of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED:  Alex Seagroves                                              

AGE:  29 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Fletcher, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On 12/25/2022 at approximately 1019 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a residence in Fletcher for a disturbance. Upon arrival, it was determined Seagroves was actively violating court ordered conditions of release. Seagroves was taken into custody and ultimately lodged at Northwest Regional Correctional Facility for conditions of release violations.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/27/22 @ 1300 hours

COURT:  Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northwest Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL:  $200

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

