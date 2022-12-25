Traffic alert – I 91 NB exits 16 to 17

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

VSP St. Johnsbury

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 91 Northbound will be closed between exits 16 and 17 at 1:00pm.

This incident is expected to last for approximately 2 hours, but could be longer, specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

