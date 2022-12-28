LIFE ‘Waters’ the World With 278 Wells
Life for Relief and Development Provides 12 countries with 278 water wells in 2022SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) has been working around the world to provide clean water through wells to numerous communities worldwide. This past year alone, LIFE sponsored 278 water wells in 12 countries, including: Iraq, Somalia, Ghana, Senegal, Mali, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia, Sri Lanka and Uganda.
According to statistics, nearly 1 million people die each year from water, sanitation and hygiene-related diseases; every 2 minutes a child dies from a water-related disease, and 160 million children suffer from stunting and chronic malnutrition linked to water and sanitation. Annually, better water sanitation could save the lives of 297,000 children under the age of five.
“We use so much water in our daily lives, that we don’t realize how important and essential it is,” said, Vicki Robb, National/International Programs Coordinator. “Sometimes we don’t even know the true statistics of how many people lack such a necessity, but it sure is a great feeling to help alleviate some of those statistics by being able to provide communities worldwide with clean water to drink and wash with,” she continued.
LIFE plans to continue their water wells projects throughout 2023 and would like to thank their donors for all of their support in making this happen.
Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
