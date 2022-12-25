RE: Road Closure VT RTE 12A Northfield-CORRECTION

From: Longley, Amber via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Sunday, December 25, 2022 4:42 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Cc: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov> Subject: Road Closure VT RTE 2A Northfield

CLOSED RD IS VT ROUTE 12A

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT RT 12A in the area of 1405 in Northfield is closed at this time due to crash w power lines down.

This incident is expected to last for an extended period. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should avoid the area, seek alternate routes, and expect delays.

Please drive carefully.