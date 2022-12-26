Salestable’s sales readiness platform wants to help enable founder-led sales

Sales readiness platform for SMBs.

SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The San Ramon, California-based company, has unveiled its AI-powered, cloud-based sales readiness platform designed to aid founder-led sales teams. The platform, is the first of its kind, helping founders recruit, train and track the activity of their sales teams. This innovative tool is set to revolutionize the way sales teams are managed and supported."It typically takes around 4-5 months to effectively onboard a new salesperson, and the industry is seeing a high rate of churn, with close to 40% of salespeople leaving their positions. This problem has largely gone unaddressed, leading to the development of complex and often ineffective tools for sales readiness. Many leaders face challenges when it comes to organizing for sales readiness and growth. It is crucial for founders to define key performance indicators, measures, and course-correct as their company grows, and to be able to quickly shift their focus from the most granular elements to the highest strategic viewpoint. Salestable uses state-of-the-art AI and machine learning, analytics, collaboration, and actionable insights from data visualization techniques to a founders’ cockpit - which the company calls it as “The Ultimate Founder’s Control Center”. Salestable helps founders understand sales recruiting efforts, onboarding processes, training progress, and ongoing sales activity and metrics. Salestable is “the world’s first purpose-built sales readiness platform for SMBs.” with the power of the control center, leaders can measure their growth and enable the sales reps to learn collaboratively using social tools. The outcomes are threefold: 1) decrease sales rep ramp time, 2) proactive intervention and collaboration to achieve revenue goals, and 3) learn from customers and make quick and informed decisions.“Every second counts in Sales. Founders and sales leaders cannot build an effective pipeline or coach their sales leaders and reps with broken and disjointed tools. They are tired of trying out multiple systems, techniques, and processes to get positive results. Disparate systems and siloed data result in frustration and an inability to grow sales. Founders just need a simplified Sales enablement with a single source of truth” - Suresh Madhuvarsu , co-founder and CEO of Salestable.Founders, Sales Leaders, and Sales Reps use Salestable to gain visibility into the pipeline, growth, sales material, revenue KPIs in a much more transparent and collaborative way. Sales Reps need timely help and feedback about products, sales pitches, and demos.“Salestable helped us with a bird’s eye view to be laser-focused on the execution of our pipeline, growth, and reach our sales targets. Salestable has enabled our Sales reps to close the deals faster by providing them with the necessary training & resources at the right time to take actions on the data with actionable insights. Control Center is our single source of truth with an executive experience that helps me understand what’s happening in the revenue cycle, without logging into 12 other tools.”, founder and CEO Joe Arioto of Metagrowth Ventures.Founded in early 2021, the company has already landed more than 60 customers. The team has talked to a large number of sales leaders at startups and SMBs to build a great pipeline and are excited for the Salestable’s growth. If you are a founder or a sales leader, and looking to take control of your company’s sales readiness, you can signup for Salestable free trial at www.salestable.ai or email support@salestable.ai for more information.

