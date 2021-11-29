Product10x Accelerator is co-creating CXCherry, Nodes and MyHorse startups
Startup founders are looking for greater support than just having some capital and that's exactly what Product10x does. We co-create startups along with founders and build partnerships for growth.”SAN RAMON, CA, USA, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Product10x Accelerator announced today that it has onboarded three innovative startups in its long-term Disrupt program. The startups will benefit from Product10x's co-creation model to help founders in complete end-to-end startup journey and make them "fundraise ready". Product10x is the only co-creator that helps founders to transition from "minimum viable product" to "minimum winnable product" and to "minimum lovable product", which will help them scale and raise funds for next-level expansion.
CXCherry is founded by serial entrepreneur Amol Shinde. CXCherry simplifies the customer enablement process with an easy-to-use, modern, and purpose-built customer education platform. Amol is solving critical problems for the SaaS companies and helping them to …
1) Showcase your product’s “Aha” moments with exclusively customized onboarding processes for each customer.
2) Accelerate your product adoption by delivering up-to-date, consistent, comprehensive, and trackable customer training.
3) Increase chances of upselling by making your customers realize the greater value of your product and achieve better ROI.
Product10x and CXCherry, in this co-creation journey, are partnering to bring “amazing product experiences to customers and quickly enable teams to solve business problems”. Learn more about CXCherry: https://www.cxcherry.io/
Nodes is founded by passionate entrepreneurs Prajakta Kulkarni and Sanket Inamdar from their gracious and extensive backgrounds as educators.
1) Nodes is a mission-driven startup to bring efficiency in “designing the course work” for universities and community colleges.
2) Teachers and aspiring teachers go through long information sessions and training to be able to design & deliver a truly meaningful learning experience. This experience is broken, stressful and inefficient.
3) Nodes platform lets thought leader universities publish their ‘teaching processes’ at a price for new educators & universities to adopt and build upon.
Product10x and Nodes joined hands to innovate and co-market the product in India and USA. Learn more about Nodes: https://www.ednodes.com/
MyHorse was founded by Ameet Rathod and Mani Famta, two dynamic and passionate entrepreneurs who have a bigger vision for carbon-neutral cities across the world.
1) MyHorse ’s mission is to make places more livable by reducing harmful emissions & traffic congestion. Our e-scooters offer an attractive alternative for smart, affordable & portable mobility for a healthier planet
2) 32M Students, 402M Workers and billions of Domestic & International Tourists lose time in traffic jams, commuting, and high cost of transportation.
Product10x and MyHorse will be building a micro-mobility SaaS platform that can be used by any scooter platform. Learn more about MyHorse: https://www.myhorse.me/
Many accelerators provide a very high-level mentorship/advice and often meet startups on a quarterly basis, but Founders need operational and growth partnership on daily basis. Product10x has founder-friendly programs that work with founders side-by-side. We are not here to advise or mentor from far but to devise a strategy and execute along with founders ultimately co-creating startups. Product10x provides a GPS system that helps startups to self-evaluate and course-correct. Find the startup Mojo at https://mojo.product10x.com/register
About Product10x, LLC
Product10x is a startup co-creator and accelerator that focuses on product-led growth and deeptech. We focus on the EdTech, HealthTech, HRTech and Future of Work industries to bring in process and tech efficiencies. Product10x is headquartered in San Ramon, CA, and works with startups across the US and India.
