Malaysia’s Selangor State seeks to boost tourism ties with Việt Nam

VIETNAM, December 25 -  

HCM CITY — Tourism Selangor, the tourism promotion agency of the Malaysian state, sent its officials to Việt Nam last week for a working visit to discuss co-operation with their Vietnamese counterparts.

The delegation showcased a wide range of market segmentation in Selangor and the “Splendid Selangor, Take Me Anywhere!” campaign.

The visiting officials expressed their readiness to set up extensive partnerships with tour operators and other industry players.

Last year Selangor only received 6,608 tourists from Việt Nam due to COVID travel restrictions compared to the pre-pandemic number of 27,075 in 2019.

This visit is expected to promote increased awareness of Selangor as an ideal travel destination in Asia and develop more collaborations between tourism operators and tourism industry members in Việt Nam, Hee Loy Sian, Selangor State's Executive Council Member of Tourism and Environment, said.

“With the travel ban lifted, travellers will have a smoother journey to the country. Thanks to the strategic location of Selangor that provides connectedness and accessibility, travellers can easily reach any area in Selangor.”

Selangor offers a wide range of tourism attractions from eco-tourism, theme parks and culture and heritage to shopping and leisure experiences, Tourism Selangor said.

They include the Sunway Lagoon theme park, Fireflies Park in Kampung Kuantan, Mah Meri Cultural Village, and Avani Sepang Gold Coast Resort.

The Selangor delegation visited from December 18 to 23. —VNS

 

 

 

