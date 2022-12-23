Mikhail Mishustin’s telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov

RUSSIA, December 23 - Mikhail Mishustin spoke by telephone with Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov.

The prime ministers discussed current issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation and compared their positions on implementing large joint projects in various areas. They focused on transport and logistics cooperation.

Mikhail Mishustin and Abdulla Aripov exchanged greetings on the eve of the upcoming New Year.