Mikhail Mishustin’s telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov

RUSSIA, December 23 - Prime
Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin spoke over the telephone
with Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov.
The heads
of government discussed current issues of building up cooperation between
Russia and Azerbaijan in the trade, economic, scientific and technical fields. They
agreed to intensify joint work on economic projects of mutual interest.
Mikhail
Mishustin and Ali Asadov wished each other a happy New Year.
