Mikhail Mishustin’s telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov

RUSSIA, December 23 - Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin spoke over the telephone with Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov.

The heads of government discussed current issues of building up cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan in the trade, economic, scientific and technical fields. They agreed to intensify joint work on economic projects of mutual interest.

Mikhail Mishustin and Ali Asadov wished each other a happy New Year.

