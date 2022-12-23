RUSSIA, December 23 - The meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.

The 21st meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Russia and Armenia was co-chaired by Alexei Overchuk 23 December 2022 Alexei Overchuk and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan held the 21st meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Russia and Armenia 23 December 2022 Alexei Overchuk and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan at a commemorative stamp cancellation ceremony dedicated to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia 23 December 2022 Alexei Overchuk and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan signing the final protocol of the 21st meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Russia and Armenia 23 December 2022 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость The 21st meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Russia and Armenia was co-chaired by Alexei Overchuk

Moscow hosted the 21st meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia, co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.

The sides summed up the results of bilateral cooperation in trade, the economy, energy, industry, transport, agriculture, finance, healthcare, culture, science, interregional cooperation, education and tourism.

In 2022 the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 25th anniversary of the fundamental Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance. The two countries have implemented an extensive programme, including the exchange of official visits and the organisation of joint business forums, interregional and youth forums, and cross-cultural days. Intensive and trust-based dialogue at the highest level sets the pace for the dynamic development of allied cooperation between the countries. “On April 19, 2022, during the first official visit of Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to Russia, the leaders of our countries adopted a Joint Statement, which formalises the privileged nature and strategic orientation of the bilateral alliance, as well as lays the groundwork for signing an extensive package of bilateral documents,” Alexei Overchuk said.

Signing of the Intergovernmental Programme of Long-Term Economic Cooperation between Russia and Armenia until 2025, opening of the Strategic Development Centre in Armenia, creation of the business council and holding of a number of events in healthcare, education, science and culture are among the most significant events in Russian-Armenian relations.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that in accordance with the tasks set by the leaders of Russia and Armenia, comprehensive steps are being taken to overcome the consequences of negative trends in the global economy for trade and economic relations and investment cooperation.

“As before, Russia remains Armenia’s leading trade partner,” Alexei Overchuk said. “Our trade figures testify to this.”

More to be posted soon