Amazon’s 4X Best-Selling Author Michelle Lovett Can’t be Stopped
Team Up, Tag & Get the Bag!”FLORIDA CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- She can’t be stopped! Michelle Lovett and her franchise Life, Love and Lockup book & documentary series has been selected as an Official Selection this year in the 2022 Directors Circle Festival of Shorts for the documentary “My Pain Became My Character Volume 2. Michelle produced this film along with director C. Nathaniel Brown.
The actors for this project are her father Bennie Lovett, James Thompson, Marquie Releford, Brian Walker, Tobie Famusipe, Antonio T. Davis, Anthony Velvet Hall, and James Thornton.
This particular volume has won one award and one honorable mention this year in the FilmFreeway Film Festival. Also, Life, Love & Lockup: We Got Work to Do Volume 1 Documentary, has received two other recognitions in the same film festival.
Michelle states, “Life, Love & Lockup Vol. 2: My Pain Became My Character shares the stories of nine courageous kings and one fearless queen who have taken control of the circumstances in their lives and are coming out on the winning side. These snapshots of transparency and vulnerability deal with rape and molestation to abandonment issues to mental illness and more with the purpose of helping someone just like you. Whether you are facing sickness or illness or trying to discover your purpose in life, this volume has a plethora of wisdom, knowledge and experience that will inspire and motivate you to take action in your own life. It's time to take that pain and use it to build your character.”
2022 was a successful year for Michelle. She was nominated for several awards and hosted her own awards gala at the end of this year. Michelle was recently nominated and became a finalist in the International Author Boss Awards hosted and established by Nadia Francois, WYSP Super Channel TV & Power Conversations Magazine. This event will take place virtually on December 29th.
January 20-22, 2023, Is Michelle Lovett Day/Weekend in Florida City, FL. This weekend will be packed with several events and honoring even more people. Michelle loves to give back and recognize those who have contributed to their communities and others.
Michelle Lovett is an award-winning actor, writer, curator coach, publisher, 4X best-selling author, and creator of the series “Life, Love, & Lock.” A Florida City native, Lovett has defied the odds since birth. Being born prematurely with a hole in her heart and asthma, doctors said she would not live 72 hours. As an adult with many major health challenges, doctors gave her only six months to live. Years later, she is still proving the doctors wrong. Lovett says, “God made me a general, so I'm good by myself, but I realized we are a force when we win together. We don't compete, we complete each other.”
