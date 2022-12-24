Re: Davis Rd Enosburgh closure

The work has been completed, roadway is now completely re-opened.
In the area of 1075 Davis Rd in Enosburgh, the roadway will be closed down to through traffic due to electrical line maintenance.
This is expected to last approximately for 3 hours. An update will be released when the area reopens.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
