Re: Davis Rd Enosburgh closure

The work has been completed, roadway is now completely re-opened. 

From: Wood, Brittany A via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Saturday, December 24, 2022 11:11 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Davis Rd Enosburgh closure

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

 

 

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

In the area of 1075 Davis Rd in Enosburgh, the roadway will be closed down to through traffic due to electrical line maintenance.


This is expected to last approximately for 3 hours. An update will be released when the area reopens. 

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.


