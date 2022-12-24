Re: Davis Rd Enosburgh closure

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

In the area of 1075 Davis Rd in Enosburgh, the roadway will be closed down to through traffic due to electrical line maintenance.





This is expected to last approximately for 3 hours. An update will be released when the area reopens.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.