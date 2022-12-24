Road Closure - Wrights Mountain Road (Bradford)

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Wrights Mountain Rd between Fulton Rd & Goshen Rd in Bradford is CLOSED at this time due to being impassable because of down lines and trees.

This incident is expected to last for an extended period. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should avoid the area, seek alternate routes, and expect delays.

Please drive carefully.