Noon Update on PennDOT Speed Restorations in North Central PA

As winter storm Elliott continues, PennDOT is providing a Christmas Eve noon update on restored speed limits.

The 45 mph speed reduction has been lifted on: 

Interstate 80 from exit 97/Falls Creek to exit 123/Woodland but drivers may find other speed restrictions as they travel through Clearfield County. 

The speed limit returned to normal earlier today on:

Interstate 80 from exit 123/Woodland to I-99 at exit 161/Bellefonte 

Reduced speed of 45 mph remains in place on:

Interstate 80 from exit 42/Emlenton in Clarion County to exit 97/Falls Creek 

On roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by restrictions on these or other roadways must move to the right lane.

PennDOT urges motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. PennDOT crews continue to treat roadways to keep them passable. They may not be completely free of ice and snow.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

For winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov/winter. 

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTS:  Marla Fannin 814-360-3013, mfannin@pa.gov;

# # #


