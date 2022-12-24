Paying it forward: How this Fort Wayne service industry veteran entrepreneur is investing in the community
Unlikely source generously gives back to communitiesFORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED SATES, December 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the age of 16, Todd Smith has been involved in hospitality. He’s had many amazing mentors along the way to which he credits his success. Smith, of Fort Wayne, Indiana has been associated with several restaurants, bars, entertainment centers over the years. Many have a loyal following and are considered destinations for fun, food and entertainment in the Summit City. As a result, Smith has built a name for himself as a consummate professional and staple of the local service industry.
His own story is exactly what drives him to give back to make the Fort Wayne area a better place to live, work and play. The list of charities and organizations he has hand-selected to support is quite lengthy and his growing. Smith is adamant about being part of the community and giving back to people from all walks of life. He has a special passion for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, the Muscular Dystrophy Association, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, breast cancer awareness, and downtown development, among many others. A list is currently being compiled for their website.
However, one emerging cause stands out in his mind. Smith has pledged monetary support to a newly-formed Indiana-based organization and public awareness campaign called IncreaseTheTips.Org This is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing awareness about the plight of servers and waitstaff. Studies have shown that more than 76% are underpaid. (from article shorturl.at/frsX1 ) Most come home with paychecks that barely, after taxes, barely cover the cost of the commute. That means they rely solely on tips.
IncreaseTheTips.Org takes the awareness to a whole new level. The organization has a web presence where struggling servers can apply for one-time assistance. The organization will provide a gift card for gas and groceries to qualifying applicants. This is only the beginning. The founder of IncreaseTheTips.org and Smith will report back when they have stories and data about the impact. In the meantime, the public can learn about the mission of IncreaseTheTips.org by visiting increasethetips.org and checking out the video on YouTube on the increasethetips.org channel at https://youtu.be/vuqY_Dcv_sU
IncreaseTheTips.Org hip hop video