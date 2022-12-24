Road Closure - Interstate 91 SB at Exit 17 / I91 NB Exit 16
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Starting around 2pm Interstate 91 Northbound at Exit 16 (Bradford) and Interstate 91 Southbound at Exit 17 will be shut down for approximately an hour and a half. Message boards are in place for detours.
The shut down is due to Green Mountain Power needing to do emergency work on a high voltage line.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Updates will be made when available. Please drive carefully.
VSP St. Johnsbury
802.748.3111