Governor Cooper Statement on Continuing Power Outages

NORTH CAROLINA, December 24 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper issued the following statement:
“This morning I spoke with Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good to offer assistance and to express urgency about the need to restore power quickly in this extreme cold while keeping customers accurately informed. I’m grateful for the workers braving the wind and cold to get the power back on."
