Submit Release
News Search

There were 736 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,054 in the last 365 days.

PennDOT Implements Speed Restriction on Interstates in District 4

UPDATE

11:30 AM

Dunmore, PA - PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit to 45 mph and restricting commercial vehicles to the right lane only on the following interstates in District 4: 

  • Interstate 80 in Luzerne County;
  • Interstate 81 in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Susquehanna counties to the New York border;
  • Interstate 84 in Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike counties; and
  • Interstate 380 in Lackawanna and Wayne counties.

           

 MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Taluto (570) 963-3502

 

You just read:

PennDOT Implements Speed Restriction on Interstates in District 4

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.