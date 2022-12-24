PennDOT Implements Speed Restriction on Interstates in District 4

UPDATE

11:30 AM

Dunmore, PA - PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit to 45 mph and restricting commercial vehicles to the right lane only on the following interstates in District 4:

Interstate 80 in Luzerne County;

Interstate 81 in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Susquehanna counties to the New York border;

Interstate 84 in Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike counties; and

Interstate 380 in Lackawanna and Wayne counties.

