Update on PennDOT Speed Restorations in North Central PA

As winter storm Elliott continues through the region, PennDOT is providing an afternoon update on restored speed limits.

The speed limit has returned to normal on the following roads:

Interstate 99 in its entirety

U.S. Route 322/22 from I-99 in Centre County through Juniata County

Interstate 80 from I-99 at exit 161/Bellefonte to exit 212 in Union County

Reduced speed of 45 mph remains in place on:

Interstate 80 from exit 42/Emlenton in Clarion County to exit 161/Bellefonte

On roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by restrictions on these or other roadways must move to the right lane.

PennDOT urges motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. PennDOT crews continue to treat roadways to keep them passable. They may not be completely free of ice and snow.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

For winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov/winter.

