THE FIRST EVER AMERICAN NEW YEAR'S DAY PARADE COMES TO FLUSHING

FLUSHING, NY, USA, December 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sir Gary Kong, Founder of the Global Hero Foundation USA announced together with Sino American Commerce Association will be staging a Press Conference to announce to the community the first ever Happy New Year's Day America Parade is coming to Flushing, Queens New York on January 1, 2023.

The Press Conference will take place at 11 am on 37th - 38th Main Street until noon, and the parade commences 12:15 pm up and down Main Street. Highlights include co-hosts Mickey & Minnie, Global Hero Foundation USA, Sino America Commerce Association, and many key note speakers. It's expected over 25,000 proud Americans will be in unity celebrating together.

The Happy New Year's Day America Parade Celebration is scheduled on January 1, 2023 from 11 am to 3 pm. To ensure all have a fantastic time Sir Gary added, "We will be showcasing 30 Floats all with spectacular decorations, exotic cars, motorcycles and children's most popular costumed characters Mickey and Minnie, Spider-Man, Snoopy, Elmo, Blue Clues, JJ, and Donatello. Our special guests include Maria De Caprio, former Miss USA, Winner of the Miss Grand International and actress, New York's favorite politicians, the Press and many other surprise guests". Tickets are complimentary and we welcome sponsors to support this event to help our funding efforts.

