NEXT PRESIDENT OF HAITI JUDE ELIE IS KEY NOTE SPEAKER AT SIR GARY KONG'S PARADE PRESS RECEPTION ON 11/19/22
NEW YORK, NY , USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sir Gary Kong Founder of Global Hero Foundation USA announced today JUDE ELIE, Presidential Candidate and the next President of Haiti will be our Key Note Speaker at our Parade Press Conference on November 19th in Flushing Queens at the Royal Queen Restaurant. Mr. Kong further states, "Jude Elie understands why it's so important to us to stage the first ever Happy New Year's America Parade in flushing and bring the community together in unity celebrating being proud Americans."
The Parade is scheduled on January 1, 2023 at 10 am to 4 pm and Mr. Kong adds we anticipate 50,000 spectators with over 30 floats, children's favorite characters - Mickie, Minnie and Spiderman and many more plus exotic cars, motorcycles and our beloved sponsors."
Haiti has been gripped by rising food and fuel prices, issues that have been exacerbated by political instability and protests, with many calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who along with 18 top-ranking officials, states that they are alarmed by "the risk of a major humanitarian crisis" that is threatening the lives of many people. The Haitian violent gangs and political turmoil push the country to the ‘edge of collapse’. Our hearts go out to the people of Haiti who continue to suffer. We entrust and support Jude Elie as their next president to bring serenity and order to the continued instability of this country and its people.
Join us on November 19th at the Royal Queen Restaurant at noon to support the first ever Happy New Year's America 2023 Parade and Haiti's next President, Jude Elie mission of peace.
Gary Kong
Global Hero Foundation USA
+1 718-445-1300
