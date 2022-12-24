Submit Release
80s Throwback Action Film WRECKER Promises Fun Ride For Audiences

Charlie Woods as Gothard and Yuliya Kutsopey as Svetlanna

Leo Stewart as Ryder Storm

Madrid Amora-Mora as Detective David Knight

Bryan Brooks as John Knox

Ryan Lambert as The Minister

Independent Filmmaker Doesn't Recommend Audience Take Things Too Seriously

I created the movie I always wanted to see. It's got action from start to finish, a great story, interesting characters, romance, adventure, turmoil, horror and zombies… don’t forget the zombies. ”
— Bryan Brooks
SEATTLE, WA, USA, December 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s no doubt, 80s-era throwback films and TV shows have recently gained momentum with audiences. Need Proof? Just look at the immense popularity of the television series Stranger Things. Ideas that were popular decades ago have been recreated over and over and updated to fit our changing times, adding earnest tones to help storylines garner believability while foregoing the comedy which made these shows popular in the first place. The original Batman television series (1966-1968) was described by executive producer William Dozier as the only situation comedy on the air without a laugh track. Just take a look at how serious a man who fights crime dressed as a bat is taken today.

To step back and watch any of the dozens of popular tv shows and films of the 80s will remind viewers just how not-too-serious the themes of old were. Shows like the A-team, Magnum P.I. and Buck Rogers were all created as serious action dramas in their time, yet by today’s standards are seen as tongue-and-cheek.

So why have audiences foregone comedy in favor of more serious themes? Well, it appears they haven’t. Audiences are showing they don’t necessarily want to take everything so serious. It’s easier and more fun when they don’t have to think too hard about storylines nor make sense of all that’s presented to them on the screen.

While big budget Hollywood films have adopted a more serious approach in their story telling, some Independent films are sticking with a more fun approach. Up and coming filmmaker Bryan Brooks favors more comedic themes when it comes to his productions. “I think it’s more engaging for the audience when you don’t take yourself too seriously. I mean, this is all make-believe. I thought up the story, I wrote what each actor says, I edited the scenes together to create a story who’s inception was created in my head. Why should I expect the audience to believe its real life when it isn’t? And besides, it’s more fun to watch a film that makes you laugh and cry instead of just cry.”

Bryan finished his film WRECKER earlier this year and has watched it gain momentum on several viewing platforms. The film took many years to complete as Bryan Brooks, acting as a one-man film studio, completed every step of the filmmaking process by himself. “I’m not a big studio with big money, I’m just a guy that has a lot of drive. I created the movie I always wanted to see. It's got action from start to finish, a great story, interesting characters, romance, adventure, turmoil, horror and zombies… don’t forget the zombies. But, I made it as funny as it is thrilling. It’s not to be taken too seriously. If you can live with that, I promise it’ll be a fun ride!”

The whole concept of creating a film is to garner success through the pleasing of its audience. Adding comedy to tone down the severity of a storyline helps audiences take a breath and relax into the film, accepting it for what it is, entertainment. You can find out more about Bryan Brooks and his film endeavors at https://www.wreckerthemovie.com and see his current action/thriller feature film Wrecker on the following platforms;

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

TUBI

ROKU

Bryan Petersen
Chrome Phoenix Studios
+1 213-793-6115
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Wrecker Trailer

