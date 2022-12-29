Baller Mixed Reality & Bocazon Restructured Under Strong Interactive
The economic, regulatory, and social pressures facing Big Tech continue to uncover clear lanes of opportunity for smaller and more nimble technology startups.”MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strong Interactive, an experienced technology consultancy with leading innovations in mixed reality, blockchain, global e-commerce and tokenization, has restructured itself as the parent company of Baller Mixed Reality, Bocazon, and burgeoning Web 3 brands such as Mast3rwork and MetaDine. These ventures have earned top rankings by Crunchbase in the following categories:
> Globally - #1 Web 3 / Semantic Web Company (Baller); #1 Augmented Reality Startup (Baller); #1 Collectibles Company (Baller)
> United States - #1 3D Technology Company (Baller); #2 Sports Startup (Baller); #2 Digital Entertainment Company (Baller); #2 NFT Company (Baller)
> Latin America - #1 Digital Marketing Company (Bocazon); #2 E-Commerce Platform (Bocazon); #2 Big Data Company (Bocazon)
Bocazon.com was voted "2021 Startup of the Year" in Miami Beach (by Hackernoon) and Baller Mixed Reality was awarded the "Most Pioneering NFT Collectibles Company of 2022” (by Wealth & Finance Magazine). Strong Interactive also provides custom B2B solutions for companies seeking to position their brands ahead of the Web 3 curve by utilizing emerging technologies.
To facilitate its further growth and expansion, Strong Interactive has opened a Seed Round offering that provides investors the opportunity to participate at the parent company level, leveraging opportunities across multiple verticals.
“The economic, regulatory, and social pressures facing Big Tech continue to uncover clear lanes of opportunity for smaller and more nimble technology startups. We greatly appreciate the recognition that we have received thus far, and will continue to bring Web 3 innovation to multiple business sectors in 2023!” - Jonathan Herman, Founder & CEO
ABOUT JONATHAN HERMAN - Based on the growing success of these ventures, Crunchbase ranks Jonathan Herman (Strong Interactive's Founder) among the Top 10 CEOs in the United States and Top 20 Founders globally. Jonathan will speak at the upcoming Miami NFT Week and serve as a VIP Jurist for the American Metaverse Awards in March [More at http://JonathanMHerman.com]
