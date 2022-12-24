Việt Nam's e-commerce revenue grows by 15% in 2022

VIETNAM, December 24 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's e-commerce revenue in 2022 maintained an increase of about 15 per cent compared to last year, according to the Việt Nam E-commerce Association (Vecom).

Last year, revenue saw growth of 16 per cent to US$13.7 billion on year, the association said.

Việt Nam's e-commerce market has been forecast to see a fast and stable growth rate at double digits during the 2016-25 period.

Although Việt Nam's economy was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, its e-commerce revenue still grew by about 15 per cent to $13.2 billion compared to 2019.

The Vietnam E-commerce White Paper in 2022 said that in 2021, Việt Nam's economic growth was only 2.58 per cent, the lowest in the past 30 years. In that context, Việt Nam's e-commerce revenue still maintained a growth rate of 6 per cent to $13.7 billion.

With the rapid change in online shopping habits in Việt Nam, its e-commerce activities as well as trade promotion activities in the online environment continue to maintain rapid and sustainable development.

However, many enterprises with quality goods and products now still do not know how to use information technology as well as e-commerce or are not ready to carry out trade promotion activities on different online platforms. This is a weakness of many Vietnamese enterprises.

Using information technology and e-commerce in business activities is an urgent requirement for all enterprises to achieve the goal of national digital transformation.

Therefore, a fair on connecting trade and promoting trade in e-commerce applications (Ecommerce Expo 2022) is held by the Việt Nam E-commerce Association from December 16, 2022 until January 1, 2023.

At the one-month fair, online exhibitions are combined with traditional exhibitions to create opportunities for manufacturing and service enterprises in expanding their business activities.

Ecommerce Expo 2022 is held to promote the introduction of products and services of e-commerce businesses to domestic manufacturing enterprises.

This event also creates opportunities for bilateral or multilateral exchanges and cooperation among enterprises in providing e-commerce promotion solutions to manufacturing enterprises.

During the fair, a forum on digital transformation activities is organised to attract the participation of about 150-200 guests. — VNS