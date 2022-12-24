VBA and FTU partner to promote training for digital economy

VIETNAM, December 24 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Blockchain Association (VBA) and Foreign Trade University (FTU) on Thursday in Hà Nội signed a co-operation agreement with an aim to promote human resource training for the digital economy.

Speaking at the event, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Bùi Anh Tuấn, FTU’s Rector said: “Hà Nội Foreign Trade University aims to become an innovation school. This is an inevitable trend in line with the characteristics, historical traditions and future of the university as well as the development strategy of the digital economy, digital society and digital government of the Party and State.”

“We are aware of the role of the digital economy and blockchain in university development as well as research and in training. Our mission is to train human resources to accomplish the above goals and develop training programmes,” he added.

He said the university is currently teaching social sciences but target to become a multi-disciplinary university, specifically opening up science, engineering and technology sectors, including data science subjects, digital economy and Fintech.

“Foreign Trade University has not only co-operated with the Việt Nam Blockchain Association but also with many organisations and businesses to achieve the common goals of building a strong digital economy.”

VBA’s chairman Hoàng Văn Huây said: “The co-operation between Việt Nam Blockchain Association and Hà Nội Foreign Trade University aims to solve the problem of training human resources capable of building a digital economy, especially in the explosive period of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

Under the agreement, the two sides would co-ordinate training of human resources, develop curricula and refer to specialised subjects related to blockchain technology and digital economy; focus on human resources with expertise and high qualifications. Finally, they would co-operate in the field of blockchain research and application for socio-economic development in Việt Nam, especially in international trade. — VNS