The California Weekly

CALIFORNIA MOBILIZES SUPPORT FOR HUMBOLDT COUNTY AFTER EARTHQUAKE

On Tuesday, the Humboldt County community and many in Northern California were awoken in the early hours of the morning by a M6.4 earthquake – many received an early warning through California’s shake alert app, MyShake. The earthquake resulted in two fatalities and injured multiple people, caused power outages and damaged roads, bridges, buildings and critical infrastructure including water lines and gas lines. Governor Newsom and his administration moved quickly, proclaiming a state of emergency order to facilitate support for the community and region, and restoring power to all communities less than 48 hours after the earthquake struck.

WHAT GOVERNOR NEWSOM SAID: “Jennifer and I send our heartfelt condolences to the families grieving the loss of loved ones and offer our best wishes for the recovery of those who were injured in this earthquake. California stands with the people of Humboldt County and the state has moved quickly to support the emergency response underway with local and tribal partners. I thank all of the women and men who have mobilized to protect public safety and support the community at this challenging time.”

2022 WAS THE YEAR FOR CLIMATE ACTION IN CALIFORNIA

California enacted world-leading measures to drastically cut pollution and protect Californians from extreme weather like drought, wildfires, and extreme heat.

Why it’s important: California is showing the world how to take aggressive, whole-of-government climate action, all while growing the economy, creating millions of jobs, and leaving no community behind.

CALIFORNIA SEIZED ENOUGH FENTANYL TO POTENTIALLY KILL ALL OF NORTH AMERICA (TWICE)

California is combating the ongoing opioid crisis with significant increases in seizures by law enforcement, including with support of the California National Guard, as well as the availability of new grants to address substance use disorder and to support prevention, treatment, and recovery services for youth (ages 12-24) with, or at risk of, opioid use disorder or stimulant use disorder.

WHAT GOVERNOR NEWSOM SAID: “The opioid crisis has touched every part of California, and our nation, this year. As we mourn the many lives lost, California is working harder than ever to fight this crisis and protect people from these dangerous drugs to ensure our communities are kept safe in the first place. California is cracking down on the fentanyl crisis – increasing seizures, making resources more available to Californians, and ensuring communities have what they need to combat the immeasurable harm opioids have caused our society, our communities, and our loved ones.”

NEW CALIFORNIA STATE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT TAKES EFFECT

On Wednesday, California officially added the right to reproductive freedom, including the right to abortion and the right to choose or refuse contraception, explicitly into our state’s constitution! California continues to lead the nation, taking the most comprehensive action to protect and expand access to sexual and reproductive health care in the wake of the conservative majority on the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Read more about this historic effort here.