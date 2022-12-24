Culver City Film Festival 2022 Screens over 300 Plus INDIE Films

Submit Release
MARINA DEL REY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, filmmakers and film aficionados enjoyed a spirited week of some of the best independent films from around the world. The Culver City Film Festival 2022 was held at Cinemark 18 and XD Movie Theater, at the Promenade at Howard Hughes Center (HHLA) in Los Angeles, California. Films screened on Friday, December 2nd through Thursday, December 10th at the spacious Cinemark 18 and XD Movie Theater in Los Angeles. "We showed over 300 films from around the world, as we marked our ninth edition of the festival", said Peter Greene, Festival Programmer.

Culver City Film Festival provides a state- of- the- art film screening experience, as well as an excellent networking opportunity for filmmakers. "Screening independent films at Cinemark 18 and XD is a specialized event, and Culver City Film Festival creates an atmosphere of socialization for everyone as well", said Jon Gursha, Festival Director. Culver City Film Festival is an independent film festival held in California. "Culver City is known as "The Heart of Screenland", and is famous for its movie and television history, and it is the inspiration for the festival", added Jon Gursha.

Highlighted films from this year's festival are:

"ALTERNATIVE", Directed by Kaushal M. Magodia; "DEAR ANI", Directed by Micah Levin; "DRAKE ROCK", Directed by Arek Zasowski; "EDGE", Directed by Anne Paquette; "HEARTLESS (UKRAINE 2022)", Directed by Karmel Bortoleti; "HEIRLOOM", Directed by Miriam Grill; "JONNIE SUNSET", Directed by Van Allen Cooper; "LENA", Directed by Sam Suni; "LOST ANGELS", Directed by Vincent Tissier; "LUCKY MY ENTIRE LIFE", Directed by Isaac Hertz; "MISSION PEACE THE STAUNCH MODERATES DOCUMENTARY", Directed by Gregory T. Simmons; "MORE...MORE...MORE", Directed by Brad Banacka; "PERIPLANETA", Directed by Barbara Peikert; "PETUNIA", Directed by Miriam Olken; "SCARPEDICEMENTE", Directed by John Vamvas; "SNOWSHINE", Directed by Barbara Peikert; "SOPHIA'S LIFE", Directed by Jean Jonasson; "STORAGE", Directed by Colin Francis Costello; "THE LIBERATION OF FREEMONT HIGH", Directed by Harold Welton; "THE SPECK", Directed by Tiffany Crosby; "WELCOME HOME EUGENE!", Directed by Noah Jorgensen; "WHAT MATTERS MOST", Directed by Tom Anastasi; "WINTER LOCKDOWN", Directed by Catherine Phillips; "XPENDABLE", Directed by Walter Haussner; "FAITH", Directed by Tajoura Davis; "TOMORROW'S GAME", Directed by Trevor Wilson, Jonathan Coria; "TRUE BLUE", Directed by John Carter; "DYBBUK REMIX: DANCING BETWEEN WORLDS", Directed by Karen Goodman; "UNBELIEVABLE! THE ART WILLIAMS STORY", Directed by Edward C. Bartel II; "EMILY OR OSCAR?", Directed by Chris M. Allport; "STAY WITH ME", Written by Irina Masinovsky; and "GIMME SHELTER PART THREE", Written by DAVID DAVIDSON.

The Culver City Film Festival is an independent film festival inspired by the rich history of filmmaking in the area. It aims to highlight local and international filmmakers in high-quality screening environments in Los Angeles, creating a platform for the independent film community and filmmakers. The Film Festival promotes independent film and production in California and brings filmmakers from around the world to Los Angeles. Culver City Film Festival is a registered trademark. The Culver City Film Festival was founded by Jon Gursha and Co-founded by Peter Greene. For more information, please visit the official festival website at culvercityfilmfestival.com

