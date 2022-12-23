December 23, 2022

Appropriations omnibus contains regulatory pause for lobster industry secured by Governor Mills, Maine Congressional Delegation

Governor Janet Mills today issued the following statement after Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, which includes a regulatory pause for Maine’s lobster industry secured by Governor Mills and Maine’s Congressional Delegation:

“This is a tremendous victory for Maine’s lobster industry. Our bipartisan, commonsense proposal will keep Maine’s iconic lobster industry in business, invest significantly in research, monitoring and innovative technologies, and protect the livelihoods of thousands of Maine families up and down the coast. I was proud to work closely with Senator Collins, Senator King, Representative Pingree, and Representative Golden, and I thank them – as well as the Maine Department of Marine Resources – for their strong partnership and collaboration on behalf of our state. While there is more work ahead, I am glad that Maine lobstermen are able to breathe a much-deserved sigh of relief this holiday season. Maine fishermen have my deepest respect and my strongest support, and I will continue to fight with everything I have to protect them and their families. I very much look forward to the President signing this into law.”

The provision secured by Governor Mills and the Maine Congressional Delegation will prevent new federal regulations on the industry from taking effect for six years and allow the Maine lobster fishery to continue operations while complying with the most recent right whale rule.