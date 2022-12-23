Traction Uranium Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Traction") ‎TRAC TRCTF (FRA: Z1K) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of a non-brokered private placement (the "Second Tranche") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$299,999.70.

The Company issued 857,142 flow-through units (each, a "Flow-Through Unit") at a price of C$0.35 per Flow-Through Unit. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one (1) common share (each, a "FT Share") and one-half (1/2) common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into one (1) common share of the Company at a price of C$0.40 for a period of two years from the date of issue.

The Company will use the proceeds from the issuance of the FT Shares for "Canadian exploration expenses" as such term is defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act").

All securities issuable in connection with the Second Tranche are subject to a statutory hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws, of four months and one day from the date of issue. A third tranche of the Company's non-brokered private placement is expected to close in January 2023.

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction Uranium Corp. is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its three flagship uranium projects in the world renowned Athabasca Region. The Company invites you to find out more about its exploration-stage activities across Canada's Western region at www.tractionuranium.com.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Lester Esteban

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (604) 561 2687

info@tractionuranium.com

Forward-Looking Statements

