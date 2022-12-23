Premier Li affirms MSAR Government work on ensuring steady development

MACAU, December 23 - The Premier of the State Council, Mr Li Keqiang, spoke highly of the work done in the past year by the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government, in particular the series of measures for stabilising the economy, ensuring employment, and securing benefit for Macao people. These efforts helped maintaining Macao’s good momentum in terms of steady development.

Premier Li made the remarks when he received the Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, on 22 December at Ziguang Pavilion at the Zhongnanhai compound in Beijing. Mr Ho has been in the capital on a four-day duty visit, in order to report to state leaders on the work of the MSAR Government and on the current situation in Macao.

The Central Government would continue to comprehensively, accurately, and unwaveringly, adhere to the “One country, two systems” principle, “Macao people governing Macao”, and a high degree of autonomy for the city, said Premier Li. The Central Government would also continue to enhance the mechanisms and systems relating to the MSAR and the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China, and to the Basic Law; and fully support the law-based administration applied by the Chief Executive and the MSAR Government, added Premier Li.

Premier Li called for the MSAR Government to lead the Macao community to make practical and concerted effort, in order to integrate Macao better into overall national development; advance programme-by-programme the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin; promote adequate economic diversification; enhance Macao people’s well-being; and maintain Macao’s long-term stability.

During the meeting, the Chief Executive said the MSAR Government had carried out work in accordance with Premier Li’s instructions given during Mr Ho’s duty visit in 2021, including measures outlined in the Second Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development of the Macao Special Administrative Region, and the Policy Address for the Fiscal Year 2022.

The MSAR Government spared no effort in coordinating epidemic control and prevention work, while boosting economic recovery, with a view to foster adequate economic diversification. The MSAR Government devoted continued effort to: enhancing people’s well-being; safeguarding national security; intensifying public-administration reform; and participating in the high-quality development of the “Belt and Road” initiative. There had also been significant results in the construction of the Cooperation Zone in Hengqin; steady progress in the establishment of strategies relating to the “One Centre, One Platform, and One Base” set of policies; and full connection with major national strategies.

Despite Macao having been seriously impacted by a series of COVID-19 outbreaks in 2022, Macao had been able to realise its policy aims, planning and tasks, with fresh progress having been attained in various sectors and social stability having been maintained. These achievements were indivisible from the strong support given by the Central Government, and the united effort made within the community.

In the year to come, the MSAR Government would – under the guidance of the Central Government and in the spirit of the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) – comprehensively, accurately, and unwaveringly, adhere to the “One country, two systems” principle; “Macao people governing Macao”; the city’s high degree of autonomy; and “patriots governing Macao”. Macao would spare no effort in steadfastly safeguarding the country’s sovereignty, security, and development interest.

The MSAR Government would make good use of the policies and measures introduced by the Central Government in support of Macao’s development; seek progress while maintaining a steady course; and unite the community. That was in order to advance the practise of the “One country, two systems” principle with Macao characteristics; and to give a better play to the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation through the Chinese Path to Modernisation.

Other officials attending the meeting included: Vice Premier of the State Council and head of the Central Leading Group on Hong Kong and Macao Affairs, Mr Han Zheng; Vice Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, Mr Xia Baolong; and the Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Mr Zheng Xincong.