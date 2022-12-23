Press Releases

Governor Lamont Provides Update on State Response to Major Storm Impacting Connecticut

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today provided the following updates as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday, December 23, 2022, regarding the state’s response to the major rain and wind storm that is currently impacting Connecticut:

Exemption for intrastate fuel deliveries : The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles has issued an emergency order suspending certain state rules regarding limitations on the intrastate transportation of gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, biodiesel, and propane. This order is being issued in order to ensure that homes and businesses can receive fuel as needed, particularly as temperatures are dropping and many power outages are expected. This emergency order is now in effect and is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. [ Download emergency order

Severe cold weather protocol extended through Tuesday : The state’s severe cold weather protocol that Governor Lamont previously ordered to go into effect beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 23, 2022, has been extended for an additional day and is now set to expire at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Shelters and warming centers are open throughout Connecticut. Anyone in need of shelter should call 2-1-1 to get connected to nearby locations. Transportation can be provided.

Avoid visiting state parks : Several state parks have been closed due to downed trees. It is strongly advised to avoid going to all state parks throughout the duration of the storm.

Road conditions : Downed trees and wires are causing closures on a number of roads throughout the state. While it is strongly advised to stay home throughout the duration of the storm, anyone who needs to commute should check out CTroads.org for updates on road conditions statewide.

Public transit : Public transit is continuing to operate statewide, however there are some delays and service disruptions on certain lines. Anyone planning to use public transit is urged to check with the respective transit operator for the latest updates. Visit CTrail.com to get directed to rail updates and CTtransit.com for bus updates.

“We are expected to receive another burst of high winds on Friday afternoon that are likely to cause many more power outages,” Governor Lamont said. “Additionally, while it is mild and rainy outside right now, we are going to see temperatures plummet around dusk on Friday evening, and these wet conditions could freeze over very quickly. When this happens, roads are going to get icy. Transportation crews are unable to pre-treat the roads at the moment because the heavy rainfall that we are experiencing right now would just wash any treatment away. Crews are on standby and waiting for the rain to stop so they can apply treatment to the roads. I strongly urge everyone to get to where you need to be before temperatures drop this evening because the roads will become very slick.”

The Connecticut Emergency Operations Center is currently in enhanced monitoring status and will remain that way through the duration of the storm.