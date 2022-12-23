ATTORNEY ARTHUR J. HORNE, JR. WINS THE ICON HONORS AWARD FROM THE DAILY RECORD NEWSPAPER
The Daily Record Newspaper Bestows Icon Honors Award Upon Attorney Arthur J. Horne, Jr.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognized as one of Maryland’s top business leaders, Arthur J. Horne Jr., President and Managing Partner of Shipley & Home P.A., was recognized for his leadership and success by The Daily Record Newspaper with an Icon Honors Award.
According to The Daily Record, Icon Honors recipients are true role models who have demonstrated strong leadership skills both within and outside of their chosen career paths.
“I want to be remembered as a humble servant of God as well as an active community participant who engaged with legal and community associations that allow youth, especially African Americans, to see that someone who looks like them can excel too,” said Horne.
Inspired by his faith, Horne has built a remarkable legacy. He has practiced law for more than 35 years and represents and counsels clients in business, civil, corporate, estate, government, real estate, and land use. Horne has previously been recognized by the Washington Business Journal as one of the Top Minority Business Leaders in the Washington D.C. region, and was also recognized by the Maryland Daily Record as a Leadership in Law award recipient.
Horne has given a great deal of civic, professional, and community service to organizations such as the American Red Cross, YMCA, Bishop McNamara High School, and various homeowners associations to name a few. He attended the University of Alabama for his Bachelor of Arts degree and Georgetown University for his Law degree.
To learn more about Arthur J. Horne Jr., go to shpa.com.
