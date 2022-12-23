Karan Puthran Builds a Name as Noteworthy Chef With Michelin Experience
I’m proud to be working alongside award-winning Chef Sandoval, helping prepare the extended tasting menu that is constantly evolving to wow our guests and provide a truly memorable dining experience.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognized for his highly creative dishes and expertise in fine dining tasting menus, Chef Karan Puthran brings his skills to Chicago’s 2 Michelin-starred restaurant, Oriole. This milestone is significant for Puthran, as he has made his mark on the restaurant industry in just a short three years after moving to the US from India.
— Karan Puthran, Chef de Partie at Oriole
Oriole recently placed 91st best restaurant in the world, and is considered to be one of the best restaurants in Chicago and across America today. The restaurant is run by Chef Noah Sandoval who, along with the restaurant, has been featured in many top magazines and food journals.
Oriole is celebrated for its intimate ambiance, exceptional service, and New American tasting menu with wine pairings; and the restaurant is frequented by celebrities and local foodies alike.
Puthran has built his career in Michelin starred restaurants for more than a year and a half, and has become a well known chef in Chicago, renowned for his impeccable dish plating, attention to detail, fine dining expertise, creative skills, and exceptional talent for blending unique cooking techniques with exquisite flavor.
Puthran is skilled in multiple cuisines including Indian cuisine, traditional Japanese, Modern American tasting menus at the Michelin level, and molecular gastronomy cooking - a new modern era of cooking.
His versatility in both modern molecular and classic cooking techniques were skills he acquired while working for Grant Achatz at Next, who is considered to be the father of molecular gastronomy in the US.
“My favorite dish to make is a tender poached lobster with oyster juice, beurre blanc, oyster mushrooms and dill. Its a very simple dish, this would be a beurre blanc which is a butter sauce made with oyster juice and natural Chardonnay, white wine vinegar finished with some dill. It is an exceptional dish to make at home to impress your guests over the holidays. This dish is simply a beautiful marriage of perfectly poached lobster, creamy sauce of butter and wine, umami-filled oyster mushrooms and fresh dill,” added Puthran.
Prior to his role at Oriole, Puthran worked as a chef at The French Laundry - one of only 13 three Michelin star restaurants in the US and known as one of the most iconic restaurants in the world, as well as The Alinea Group. He graduated from The Culinary Institute of America.
For more information about Oriole, please visit https://guide.michelin.com/us/en/illinois/chicago/restaurant/oriole.
Karan Puthran
Karan Puthran
+1 347-205-5886
Karan72124@gmail.com