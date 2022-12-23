Patriot’s Promise Receives $150,000 in Funding Through Vezbi Super App’s Project Seva
California Non-Profit Secures Donation to Support US Veterans. Thanks to Generous Charity Program by Community-Focused Tech Company
We are grateful and honored to receive this award from Vezbi’s Project Seva. It will help to maintain our ongoing support. ”NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patriot’s Promise announces its award from Vezbi Super App’s Project Seva, which seeks to donate funds to 100 eligible charities. Patriot’s Promise is the recipient of a $150,000 donation from the Vezbi Super App. Along with the donation, Vezbi will be creating custom micro-apps and communities for the use of Patriot’s Promise, its Veteran community, and those it serves.
— Patriot’s Promise Founder and President, John Baskin
“This generous donation will make an important difference to the well-being of our Veterans” shares Patriot’s Promise Founder and President, John Baskin. “We are grateful and honored to receive this award from Vezbi’s Project Seva. It will help to maintain our ongoing support.”
“Concerned citizens, both Veterans and Civilians, have come together to focus on the serious issues of homeless Veterans and those in need, both physically & mentally. Thanks to Vezbi’s Project Seva, Patriot’s Promise will connect in real time with this community and bring further awareness. The mission statement Patriot’s Promise abides by is: Streets are for Cars, not Veterans,” says Danielle Mariano, Patriot’s Promise, Vice President.
Vezbi Super App founder, Henry Jan, initiated Project Seva as a way to channel funds toward 100 deserving non-profits nationwide. As the nation’s foremost algorithm-free Super App, Vezbi maintains an ongoing mission of supporting non-profits in making lasting community impact through the power of public industry. Project Seva is one way that the company - which eschews user anonymity and resists the marketplace norm of data selling - seeks to remain focused on the greater good.
“I am so grateful for all Veterans who have served our country, they should be celebrated and supported. On behalf of Vezbi, we are proud to support the amazing work of Patriot’s Promise, led by Veteran John Baskin,” states Henry Jan.
Discover ways to volunteer, learn about programs, resources, and events at Patriots-Promise.com. Follow on Instagram @patriots_promise to see how your efforts make a difference or simply spread the message.
# # #
About Patriot’s Promise:
Patriot’s Promise was founded in 2012 by John R. Baskin Sr. on the principle: “Never leave a soldier behind!” John is a Former Army Captain/Helicopter Pilot and Desert Storm Combat Veteran. John felt a calling to give back and started Patriot’s Promise to honor his father Colonel (Reverend) Ronald R. Baskin Sr. Col Baskin who served in the Korean War and 2 tours in Vietnam prior to retiring after 33 years of Decorated Service. He then spent many selfless hours administering to the Homeless, as well as the Broken and Forgotten Soldiers at VA Hospitals in Indiana, Illinois, Texas, and Georgia before passing away in 2010. John also pays Honors to his brother, Former Army Major Ronald R. Baskin Jr. who passed unexpectedly in 2013. Learn more at patriots-promise.com
About Vezbi:
Vezbi is a community-driven Super App designed to organize and consolidate all facets of life in one centralized application. All businesses, users and agencies are welcome to join Vezbi as long as they meet the technical requirements and rules set forth in the Terms of Service and related documents. Vezbi is available on both iOS & Android. Learn more at vezbi.com.
Susana Franco
P2R Inc.
+1 (951) 500-9516
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other