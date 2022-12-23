Heart of Dinner Partners with Ally for Commission-Free Deliveries to Elders in New York
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ally, the enterprise-level Software-as-a-Service Platform that facilitates perfect transactions between businesses, delivery drivers, and consumers, today announced their official partnership with Heart of Dinner. Heart of Dinner is a non-profit organization dedicated to addressing food insecurity and isolation within the underserved and homebound Asian senior citizen community living in New York City by providing culturally thoughtful care packages of food and handwritten notes of support. The non-profit came as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and heightened racism towards Asian Americans, and has since gone on to address the long-standing community issues that existed before the pandemic.
This partnership will help to expand Heart of Dinner’s reach throughout New York City. Furthermore, Heart of Dinner is able to more efficiently provide hot meals for those most vulnerable around the New York City area, specifically homebound elders, using Ally’s driver network of more than 110,000 drivers.
Beyond the driver network of more than 110,000 drivers, Ally’s suite of software tools empowers merchants in all industries to take orders directly through their website, maintain relationships with their customers, and reduce the need to take orders from third-party platforms that charge a high percentage of delivery order revenue.
“We are thrilled to work with Ally and have a sense of relief knowing that our Elderly recipients will reliably and consistently receive their meals and handwritten notes for the week.” said founders Yin Chang and Moonlynn Tsai. “To partner with a team that cares is key to our ethos and values here at Heart of Dinner.”
“This partnership is about more than just deliveries. It is a commitment to provide our resources and support to the Asian American and Pacific Islander community during these times.” says Ally’s CEO, Roman Tsarovsky. “It is an absolute honor and privilege to offer our delivery services to Heart of Dinner.”
About Heart of Dinner
Heart of Dinner provides nourishment to Asian elders throughout New York City, one meal and loving message at a time. Heart of Dinner exists to counter food insecurity and isolation within New York City’s elderly Asian American community by delivering care packages of uniquely illustrated brown bags filled with culturally thoughtful hot lunches and fresh produce, lovingly paired with a unique handwritten letter in their native language to bring warmth and comfort.
About Ally, Inc.
Ally is a software-as-a-service platform dedicated to solving common problems surrounding today’s business transactions. Today, Ally boasts a delivery network of more than 110,000 drivers and has helped 500+ brands improve revenue and maximize profits. To date, Ally’s platform has successfully executed and delivered more than 24 million orders. Learn more about Ally’s full suite of business tools at https://www.allynow.com.
