Ally Furthers Commitment to Blockchain Usage with StackOS Partnership
EINPresswire.com/ -- In accordance with its commitment to using blockchain technology in every aspect of its business, Ally, the Software-as-a-Service leader in solving business transactions, is partnering with StackOS.
StackOS is a cross-chain open protocol technology that seeks to connect developers with decentralized computing power through a UI-based application deployment engine. By partnering with StackOS, Ally will effectively optimize its servers and reduce costs associated with the use of its platform, thus providing businesses with an affordable and reliable platform for driving revenue and maximizing profits on all orders.
With more than 400 projects deployed with StackOS, the platform seeks to provide developers with a myriad of benefits, including the ability to launch any application in minutes, a superior user experience, tight security, and low-cost structures with no maintenance fees.
As a Software-as-a-Service platform, Ally leverages blockchain technology such as that provided by StackOS to assist businesses with hurdles that occur in everyday transactions. High commission fees, customer data ownership, and poor delivery quality cause daily headaches for small to large businesses alike. Through Ally, companies can save thousands while streamlining operations simultaneously.
For more information on StackOS, please visit https://www.stackos.io. To learn more about Ally’s suite of transaction tools and solutions for businesses, visit https://allynow.com/.
About Ally
Ally is a Software-as-a-Service platform dedicated to solving common problems surrounding today’s business transactions. Today, Ally boasts a delivery network of more than 90,000 drivers and has helped 500+ brands improve revenue and maximize profits. In 2020, Ally’s platform successfully executed and delivered more than 24 million orders across the country. Learn more about Ally’s full suite of business tools at https://www.allynow.com.
About StackOS
StackOS is a cross-chain open protocol that allows individuals and organizations to share their computing resources and collectively offer a decentralized cloud where developers around the world can deploy any full-stack application, decentralized app, blockchain private nets, and main net nodes. Learn more at https://www.stackos.io.
Ally, Inc.
hello@allynow.com
