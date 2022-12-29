DynamicWeb Tops G2 Research's Winter 2023 Report with Awards in Multiple Categories
DynamicWeb is recognized as a "High Performer" in Digital Experience Platforms, CMS, AND Mobile eCommerce.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DynamicWeb is a provider of a powerful Commerce Suite for eCommerce, PIM, CMS and Marketing that features standard integrations to leading ERP solutions like Microsoft Dynamics. The global digital solutions company is honored as a High Performer in Digital Experience Platforms, CMS, and Mobile eCommerce, by the G2 Research Hub. G2 Research Hub creates seminal market reports on the latest trends in technology and software based on rich data insights and authentic user reviews. The recognition solidifies DynamicWeb's status as a leading eCommerce provider, valued by over 4,000 brands worldwide, including top brands like Lego Wear, Unilever, Winnebago, L'Oréal, Flying Tiger, Toyota, Europcar, and more. Built on Dynamicweb, these companies are embracing modern customer experiences to gain lifelong customer relations, increase revenue and grow their brands.
DynamicWeb's mission is to simplify B2B, B2C, and D2C eCommerce with a composable and cloud-based eCommerce Suite. The solution features eCommerce, Product Information Management, CMSand Email Marketing in one single platform that integrates to ERP systems like Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, Sage and more.. Customers across the globe benefit from the DynamicWeb platform because it lowers the total cost of ownership of running eCommerce and reduces complexity since customers can work in one unified interface instead of multiple loosely connected applications with fewer integrations.
Users verified through the G2 Research Hub describe DynamicWeb as "a true partner," "fantastic to work with," "always responsive and professional," and an "exceptional e-commerce platform and a group of talented professionals." DynamicWeb's all-in-one eCommerce platform is regarded by users as "super powerful" and allows businesses to "quickly meet market needs." Since its founding in 1999, DynamicWeb has been committed to ensuring customers and partners succeed. With DynamicWeb, customers and partners will continue to benefit from the expertise of a "High Performer" across digital marketing solutions.
About the Company:
DynamicWeb is a world-leading provider of CMS, eCommerce, PIM, and Marketing solutions for mid/large and enterprise-sized companies. With more than 20+ years in business and more than 12,000 websites developed, DynamicWeb has the experience and the software necessary to create robust eCommerce solutions.
Brad Vorbeck
DynamicWeb
+1 310-405-0550
bvo@dynamicwebusa.com